Heat Advisory issued June 29 at 12:47PM PDT until July 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 110 expected in western Siskiyou
county. Temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100 in the Rogue,
Illinois, and Applegate valleys and in southern Curry county
inland a few miles from the coast. Temperatures in the mid 90s
east of the Cascades.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and
southwest Oregon, including areas below 5000 feet elevation in
all counties except Coos, Douglas and Northern Curry county.
Additionally, in southern Curry county from Pistol River
southward and a few miles inland from the coast.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.