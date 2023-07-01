Red Flag Warning issued July 1 at 2:21PM PDT until July 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas
Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 to 20 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that start will have the potential to
spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.