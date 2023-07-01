Red Flag Warning issued July 1 at 2:21PM PDT until July 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* IMPACTS…Any fires that start will have the potential to spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon Cascades, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 690 Kittitas Valley and 691 Lower Columbia Basin.

