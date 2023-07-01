Red Flag Warning issued July 1 at 3:26AM PDT until July 1 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades.
* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 13 percent.
* IMPACTS…Any fires that start will have the potential to
spread rapidly given the strong wind and low humidity.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.