Special Weather Statement issued July 1 at 7:35AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Forecast confidence is high that inland locations will experience

a significant warm-up with well above-normal temperatures

beginning Monday, July 3 through Thursday, July 6. The hottest

temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday (4th and 5th of

July), with maximum temperatures forecast in the upper 90s to

around 100 throughout the Willamette Valley, Lower Columbia,

Cowlitz Valley, and Columbia Gorge/Hood River Valley. It will be a

little cooler in the Cascades foothills and Coast Range valleys,

with highs between 85 to 95.

This heat will bring a moderate risk of heat-related impacts,

especially to those without effective cooling and/or adequate

hydration. Drink plenty of water, limit strenuous outdoor

activities, and check on your neighbors and those at risk.

In addition, lower humidity, and breezy late afternoon and early

evening winds will make for enhanced fire danger. This is mainly

for those grassy and brushy areas (1-hr and 10-hr fuels), especially

along roadways. Be wary and minimize the potential sources of

fire starts, such as careless disposal of cigarettes, unattended

campfires, improper use of fireworks, and sparking caused by

chains dragging on roadways. If you see a fire starting, call

9-1-1.