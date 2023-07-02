Heat Advisory issued July 2 at 12:35AM PDT until July 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 110 are expected in western Siskiyou

County, and near 100 in the Rogue, Illinois, and Applegate

Valleys. Expect mid 80s to mid 90s in southern Curry County

inland a few miles from the coast, and east of the Cascades.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and

southwest Oregon, including areas below 5000 feet elevation in

all counties except Coos, Douglas and Northern Curry County.

Additionally, in southern Curry County from Pistol River

southward and a few miles inland from the coast.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Those planning to be outdoors for an extended time on

Independence Day and Wednesday should take actions now to plan

for the heat.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is currently a 75% to 85% chance of

reaching 100 degrees on Independence day and Wednesday for the

aforementioned areas.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.