Heat Advisory issued July 4 at 2:45PM PDT until July 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 104 are expected in western Siskiyou
County, and near 100 in the Rogue, Illinois, and Applegate
Valleys. Expect mid 80s to mid 90s in southern Curry County
inland a few miles from the coast and east of the Cascades.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central and
southwest Oregon, including areas below 5000 feet elevation in
all counties except Coos, Douglas and Northern Curry County.
Additionally, in southern Curry County from Pistol River
southward and a few miles inland from the coast.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Those planning to be outdoors for an extended time on
Independence Day and Wednesday should take actions now to plan
for the heat.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…There is currently a 75% to 80% chance of
reaching 100 degrees on Wednesday for the aforementioned areas.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.