Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 3:40AM PDT until July 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 AM

this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon.

* IMPACTS…Lightning strikes may cause new fire starts.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms will form in the

afternoon and continue through the mid to late evening on

Saturday.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic winds up to 40 mph will be

possible near and within storms.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.