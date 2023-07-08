Red Flag Warning issued July 8 at 3:40AM PDT until July 8 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 AM
this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon.
* IMPACTS…Lightning strikes may cause new fire starts.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms will form in the
afternoon and continue through the mid to late evening on
Saturday.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic winds up to 40 mph will be
possible near and within storms.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.