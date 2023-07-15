Heat Advisory issued July 15 at 2:31PM PDT until July 16 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…High temperatures 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE…In California, eastern Siskiyou County and Modoc
County. This includes the communities of Alturas, Adin,
Likely, Tennant and Macdoel. In Oregon, the Klamath Basin,
Klamath County and Lake County. This includes the communities
of Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Adel, Paisley, Summer Lake,
Chemult, Crescent and Bly.
* WHEN…From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight temperatures will be in the low
60s, which will limit relief for those without access adequate
cooling resources.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.