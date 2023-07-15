Heat Advisory issued July 15 at 3:44AM PDT until July 15 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Maximum temperatures of 92 to 102 expected this
afternoon.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, Upper
Hood River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN…From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington