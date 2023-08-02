Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 1:37PM PDT until August 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 AM
Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer
in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest
minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon,
642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644 Central Blue
Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.
* IMPACTS…Lightning with thunderstorms are likely start new
fires, especially in dry fuel beds.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow winds gusting 25 to 35 mph could cause
erratic fire behavior on pre-existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.