Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 1:37PM PDT until August 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 AM

Thursday to 11 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer

in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest

minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon,

642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644 Central Blue

Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with thunderstorms are likely start new

fires, especially in dry fuel beds.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow winds gusting 25 to 35 mph could cause

erratic fire behavior on pre-existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.