Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 8:44PM PDT until August 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains

of Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644

Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.

* IMPACTS…Lightning with thunderstorms will increase the

likelihood of new fire starts, especially in dry fuel beds.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow winds gusting 25 to 40 mph could cause

erratic fire behavior on pre-existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.