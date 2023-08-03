Red Flag Warning issued August 3 at 2:13PM PDT until August 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National
Forest-minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644 Central
Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.
* IMPACTS…Lightning with thunderstorms will increase the
likelihood of new fire starts, especially in dry fuel beds.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Outflow winds gusting 25 to 40 mph could cause
erratic fire behavior on pre-existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.