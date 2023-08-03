Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 2:23PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 223 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles northeast of Seneca, or 16 miles southeast of John Day, moving
northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Grant
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.