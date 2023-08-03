Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 3:26PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17
miles east of Seneca, or 20 miles southeast of John Day, moving
northeast at 5 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Grant
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.