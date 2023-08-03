Special Weather Statement issued August 3 at 3:26PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17

miles east of Seneca, or 20 miles southeast of John Day, moving

northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Grant

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.