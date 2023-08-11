Excessive Heat Warning issued August 11 at 2:27PM PDT until August 17 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…A multi-day stretch of dangerously hot temperatures. High

temperatures rising into the 90s and 100s coupled with low

temperatures only dropping into the 60s to mid 70s will produce

a major heat risk for much of the region.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central

Willamette Valley and Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon

or wa211.org in Washington