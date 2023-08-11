Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 2:27PM PDT until August 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from midnight Saturday night to 8 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central

Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest.

* WINDS…East 5 to 15 mph with periods of 10 to 20 mph,

particularly at night and during the morning hours.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15 to 25%.

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest easterly winds will most

likely occur late Saturday night into Sunday morning and then

again Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.