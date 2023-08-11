Red Flag Warning issued August 11 at 2:27PM PDT until August 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from midnight Saturday night to 8 PM PDT Monday. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central
Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* WINDS…East 5 to 15 mph with periods of 10 to 20 mph,
particularly at night and during the morning hours.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15 to 25%.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest easterly winds will most
likely occur late Saturday night into Sunday morning and then
again Sunday night into Monday morning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.