Excessive Heat Warning issued August 12 at 2:05PM PDT until August 17 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures

of 98 to 108, with warmest days being Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s, but lower to

middle 70s in the larger urban cores. Some modest relief is

possible midweek as temperatures cool off by a few degrees.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central

Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon

Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In

Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.