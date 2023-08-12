Excessive Heat Warning issued August 12 at 2:51AM PDT until August 17 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot temperatures. Afternoon high temperatures
of 95 to 105, with warmest days being Monday and Tuesday.
Overnight low temperatures will be in the 60s, but lower to
middle 70s in the larger urban cores.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Central Coast Range of Western Oregon,
Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, Greater
Vancouver Area.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Sunday to 10 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and
shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.