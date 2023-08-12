Heat Advisory issued August 12 at 2:02PM PDT until August 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Temperatures 93 to 103 expected with the warmest

temperatures in the higher plateaus and low elevation valleys.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Grande Ronde Valley, Wallowa County,

Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Southern Blue Mountains of

Oregon, Ochoco-John Day Highlands, East Slopes of the Oregon

Cascades and Central Oregon. In Washington, Northwest Blue

Mountains and Upper Slopes of the Eastern Washington Cascades

Crest.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Monday to 11 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.