Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 2:12PM PDT until August 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
CCA
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central
Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* WINDS…East 5 to 15 mph, with 10 to 20 mph on the upper slopes
and ridges at night into early morning hours.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15 to 25%. Expect poor to fair humidity
recoveries, generally 35-50%, lowest on the ridges/midslopes.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest easterly winds will most
likely occur later tonight into Sunday morning, and then again
Sunday night into Monday morning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.