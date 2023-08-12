Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 3:01AM PDT until August 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central

Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest.

* WINDS…East 5 to 15 mph, with 10 to 20 mph on the upper slopes

and ridges at night into early morning hours.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15 to 25%. Expect poor to fair humidity

recoveries, generally 35-50%, lowest on the ridges/midslopes.

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest easterly winds will most

likely occur later Saturday night into Sunday morning, and then

again Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.