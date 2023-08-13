Heat Advisory issued August 13 at 4:41PM PDT until August 17 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Afternoon temperatures 85 to 95, but as high as 105 in

some of the hotter Cascade valley locations such as Detroit

and Oakridge. Overnight low temperatures generally in the 60s,

but some elevated, exposed locations may fail to fall below

the 70s each night. Hottest days will be Monday and Tuesday.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in

Lane County. In Washington, South Washington Cascades.

* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. In

the valleys where temperatures are hotter, extreme heat will

significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon

or wa211.org in Washington.