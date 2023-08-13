Skip to Content
Alerts

Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 2:15AM PDT until August 14 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

today at 9:29 AM
Published 2:15 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central
Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.

* WINDS…East 5 to 15 mph, with 10 to 20 mph on the upper slopes
and ridges at night into early morning hours.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15 to 25%. Expect poor to fair humidity
recoveries, generally 35-50%, lowest on the ridges/midslopes.

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The strongest easterly winds will occur
later tonight into Monday morning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

