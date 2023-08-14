Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 11:48PM PDT until August 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central

Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest.

* WINDS…East to southeast 5 to 10 mph into early Tuesday

morning, then winds becoming upslope/upvalley. Later in the

afternoon, winds west to northwest 5 to 10 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…15 to 25 percent.

* INSTABILITY…High haines (values of 5 to 6) indicate unstable

air mass, such that strong vertical motion could promote plume

dominated fire growth, with enhanced burning on any existing

fires as well as any new fire starts.

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread

which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with

potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.