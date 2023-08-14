Red Flag Warning issued August 14 at 8:04PM PDT until August 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central
Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* WINDS…Northwest 5 to 10 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent.
* INSTABILITY…High haines (values of 5 to 6) indicate unstable
air mass, such that strong vertical motion could promote plume
dominated fire growth, with enhanced burning on any existing
fires as well as any new fire starts.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.