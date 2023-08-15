Excessive Heat Warning issued August 15 at 10:49PM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures

95 to 102 for Wednesday. Expect continued warm nights, with

temperatures only cooling to the middle 60s to lower 70s, with

warmest in the larger urban cores such as Portland, Salem and

Eugene. Bit cooler for Thursday, with highs 90 to 95.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central

Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon

Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In

Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon

or wa211.org in Washington