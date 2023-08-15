Excessive Heat Warning issued August 15 at 2:56PM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures
of 96 to 105 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the
Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. A tad
cooler for Wednesday, with highs 95 to 102. Expect continued
warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the middle 60s
to lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores such as
Portland, Salem and Eugene.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington