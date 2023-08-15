Excessive Heat Warning issued August 15 at 2:56PM PDT until August 16 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon high temperatures

of 96 to 105 expected, warmest across the lower terrain of the

Foothills valleys and across the Willamette Valley. A tad

cooler for Wednesday, with highs 95 to 102. Expect continued

warm nights, with temperatures only cooling to the middle 60s

to lower 70s, with warmest in the larger urban cores such as

Portland, Salem and Eugene.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central

Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon

Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In

Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon

or wa211.org in Washington