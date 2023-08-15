Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 15 at 2:04PM PDT until August 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

today at 10:17 PM
Published 2:04 PM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.

* IMPACTS…New fire starts from lightning. Very dry and
unstable conditions could result in extreme fire behavior.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms
over south central Oregon may travel as far north as northern
Klamath and southern Deschutes Counties.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Storms will be weak but are capable of gusty
and erratic winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

