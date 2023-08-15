Red Flag Warning issued August 15 at 2:49AM PDT until August 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 3 PM this
afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no
longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.
* IMPACTS…New fire starts from lightning. Very dry and
unstable conditions could result in extreme fire behavior.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms over
south central Oregon may travel as far north as northern
Klamath and southern Deschutes Counties.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Storms will be weak but are capable of gusty
and erratic winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.