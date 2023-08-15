Red Flag Warning issued August 15 at 2:49AM PDT until August 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 3 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.

* IMPACTS…New fire starts from lightning. Very dry and

unstable conditions could result in extreme fire behavior.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms over

south central Oregon may travel as far north as northern

Klamath and southern Deschutes Counties.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Storms will be weak but are capable of gusty

and erratic winds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.