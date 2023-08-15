Special Weather Statement issued August 15 at 5:31PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

At 530 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported near Crescent

Lake, or 20 miles southwest of La Pine, moving west at 10 mph over

Willamette Pass.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Doppler Radar Indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Odell Lake and Crescent Lake.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.