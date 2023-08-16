Excessive Heat Warning issued August 16 at 1:21PM PDT until August 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 103
to 110 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Oregon and central, south central and southeast Washington.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Although it will be a little cooler on
Thursday, confidence remains high that temperatures will exceed
100 degrees again. Low temperatures tonight in the mid 60s to
mid 70s will provide very limited overnight relief.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.