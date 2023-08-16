Red Flag Warning issued August 16 at 1:34PM PDT until August 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms producing abundant lightning, which is
in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.
* IMPACTS…New fire starts from lightning. Very dry and
unstable conditions could result in extreme fire behavior.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms will
develop over northern Klamath and southern Deschutes counties.
While there is a 30 percent chance that storms will bring heavy
rain, lightning strikes outside of the heavy rain cores will
also threaten this area with new fire starts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Storms will be capable of producing gusty and
erratic winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.