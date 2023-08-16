Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 2:30PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
At 230 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9
miles south of Klamath Marsh, or 25 miles east of Crater Lake, moving
northwest at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Klamath Marsh.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.