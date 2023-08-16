Skip to Content
Alerts

Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 6:07PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

By
Published 6:07 PM

At 605 PM PDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Bend,
moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph or greater. Small hail and brief
heavy rain will also be possible.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…
Bend, Redmond, Tumalo and Deschutes River Woods.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content