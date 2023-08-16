Special Weather Statement issued August 16 at 6:07PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 605 PM PDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near Bend,

moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph or greater. Small hail and brief

heavy rain will also be possible.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Bend, Redmond, Tumalo and Deschutes River Woods.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.