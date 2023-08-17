Heat Advisory issued August 17 at 2:01PM PDT until August 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 95 degrees.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon,
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, John Day Basin and North
Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of
Washington, Simcoe Highlands and Lower Slopes of the Eastern
Washington Cascades Crest.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…While cloud cover this afternoon has cooled
temperatures slightly, hot conditions will remain as much of the
advised area sees daytime high temperatures over 90 degrees.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.