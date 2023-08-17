Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 10:49PM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades and 640 Central Mountains of Oregon.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…Winds and critically low humidity values can
contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.