Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 10:49PM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* IMPACTS…Winds and critically low humidity values can contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central Oregon Cascades and 640 Central Mountains of Oregon.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.