Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 1:52PM PDT until August 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.
* IMPACTS…New fire starts from lightning. Very dry and
unstable conditions could result in extreme fire behavior.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated thunderstorms may develop over northern
Klamath and southern Deschutes counties. Lightning strikes
outside of the heavy rain cores may threaten this area with new
fire starts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Storms will be capable of producing gusty and
erratic winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.