Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 1:52PM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

from 10 AM to 9 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no

longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades and 640 Central Mountains of Oregon.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Winds and critically low humidity values can

contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.