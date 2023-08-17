Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 5:28AM PDT until August 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.
* IMPACTS…New fire starts from lightning. Very dry and
unstable conditions could result in extreme fire behavior.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms
will develop over northern Klamath and southern Deschutes
counties. While there is a 30 percent chance that storms will
bring heavy rain, lightning strikes outside of the heavy rain
cores will also threaten this area with new fire starts.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Storms will be capable of producing gusty and
erratic winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.