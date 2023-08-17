Red Flag Warning issued August 17 at 6:47AM PDT until August 17 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.

* IMPACTS…New fire starts from lightning. Very dry and

unstable conditions could result in extreme fire behavior.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms

will develop over northern Klamath and southern Deschutes

counties. While there is a 30 percent chance that storms will

bring heavy rain, lightning strikes outside of the heavy rain

cores will also threaten this area with new fire starts.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Storms will be capable of producing gusty and

erratic winds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.