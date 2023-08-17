Special Weather Statement issued August 17 at 5:24PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

At 523 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Hadley Snow Park, or 35 miles northwest of Lakeview, moving north at

30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Paisley, Hadley Snow Park, Campbell And Dead Horse Lakes, Chewaucan

Crossing Trailhead, Currier Spring Trailhead, Marster Spring

Campground and Government Harvey Pass.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.