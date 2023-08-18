Skip to Content
Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 6:45AM PDT until August 18 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades and 640 Central Mountains of Oregon.

* WINDS…Northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Winds and critically low humidity values can
contribute to rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

