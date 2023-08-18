Red Flag Warning issued August 18 at 9:20AM PDT until August 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for significantly unstable conditions, which is in effect
from 11 AM Saturday to 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood
National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone
608 Willamette National Forest. In Washington, Fire Weather
Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills and
Fire Weather Zone 663 Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest
Mt Adams Ranger District.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent.
* WIND…Easterly winds increasing to 5-15 mph late Saturday
evening into Saturday night, continuing through at least Sunday
morning. Main wind concerns are for mid and upper slopes.
* TEMPERATURES…Mainly in the 70s.
* HAINES…4 (moderate) to 6 (high).
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.