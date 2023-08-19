Red Flag Warning issued August 19 at 2:56PM PDT until August 20 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood

National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone

608 Willamette National Forest. In Washington, Fire Weather

Zone 660 Extreme South Washington Cascades and Foothills and

Fire Weather Zone 663 Eastern Gifford Pinchot National Forest

Mt Adams Ranger District.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 18 percent.

* WIND…Easterly winds increasing to 5-15 mph late Saturday

evening into Saturday night, continuing through at least

Sunday morning. Main wind concerns are for mid and upper

slopes.

* TEMPERATURES…Mainly in the 70s.

* HAINES…From 4 (moderate) to 6 (high).

* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any

new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.