Red Flag Warning issued August 24 at 2:19PM PDT until August 25 at 11:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* AFFECTED AREA…In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 606 Central
Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* WINDS…East 5 to 10 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 20 percent.
* THUNDERSTORMS…3 (A chance of thunderstorms).
* HAINES…Mid-level Haines Index 6 or high potential for large
plume dominated fire growth.
* IMPACTS…Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.