Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 7:29PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 728 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10
miles east of Izee, or 29 miles north of Burns, moving north at 10
mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Grant
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

