Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 7:37PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

At 737 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22

miles southeast of Prairie City, or 29 miles southeast of John Day,

moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Grant

County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.