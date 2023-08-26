Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 7:37PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 737 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22
miles southeast of Prairie City, or 29 miles southeast of John Day,
moving north at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Grant
County.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.