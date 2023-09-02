Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 4:21PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 420 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Silver Falls, or 19 miles northwest of Detroit, moving northwest at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Silverton, Silver Falls, Scotts Mills, and Marquam.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning

can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter

inside a building or vehicle.

Persons in campgrounds or outdoor recreational areas such as Silver

Falls should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes.