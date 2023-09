Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 5:12PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 512 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms near Stayton, or 11 miles east of Salem, moving west at

20 mph.

HAZARD…Penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

Locations impacted include…

Salem, Stayton, Jefferson, Turner, Hayesville, Four Corners, Marion,

Aumsville, Sublimity, and Jordan.

This includes the following highways in Oregon…

Interstate 5 near mile marker 248, and between mile markers 250 and

259.

State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 2 and 19.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning

can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter

inside a building or vehicle.