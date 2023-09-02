Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 5:35PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

At 534 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8

miles south of Detroit, moving northwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Marion

and northeastern Linn Counties.

In Oregon this includes State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile

markers 37 and 46.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.